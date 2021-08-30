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BRITISH PEOPLE TAKE OVER 1ST PUBLIC OFFICE BUILDING USING COMMON LAW, AND SO IT BEGINS IN THE UK!
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1112 views • August 30, 2021
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British People Take Over 1st Public Office Building Using Common Law, And So It Begins In The UK! https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzp9QcbsvUgF/ | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "Protesting is for time wasters. The people of the world do not realize how powerful they really are. Everyone here has great courage and education. Your politicians are not listening to you. You need to take back your parlaiments immediately and arrest every politician in your country. More about Magna Carta 1215 here: https://archive.vn/3rS5b Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/whiteroseireland Gab: www.gab.com/whiteroseireland Web: www.whiteroseireland.com "
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Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
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Do not send your children back to school, schools are no longer a safe place for children https://is.gd/kI1dSs
Schools returning in September with Mark Steele and Lee Garrett, 13th August 2020 https://is.gd/TEchXn
Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3
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British People Take Over 1st Public Office Building Using Common Law, And So It Begins In The UK! https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzp9QcbsvUgF/ | SixthSense channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
Quote: "Protesting is for time wasters. The people of the world do not realize how powerful they really are. Everyone here has great courage and education. Your politicians are not listening to you. You need to take back your parlaiments immediately and arrest every politician in your country. More about Magna Carta 1215 here: https://archive.vn/3rS5b Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/whiteroseireland Gab: www.gab.com/whiteroseireland Web: www.whiteroseireland.com "
-
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://is.gd/QIPMjX
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://is.gd/iO0cB7
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/avT1Xm
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://is.gd/FDnSax
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://is.gd/fCba5t - Support the resistance: https://is.gd/ODtL0z
TRWS Talks to Mark Steele. Trws had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G https://is.gd/kWX9eM
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://is.gd/laVmHR } ~ Source: WORM https://is.gd/IS49kV
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://is.gd/Skpt9x
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/
Do not take the COVID-19 test! Dr. Lorraine Day cites SILVIEW.media. Confirms swab test concerns https://is.gd/sXU8BZ
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine victim, 13th January 2021 https://is.gd/nceczi
Tiffany Pontes Dover faints in 17 mins, dead in 10 hours [2020-12-24] (Video) https://is.gd/y5QnBx
COVID-19 Moderna vaccine victim, 7th January 2021 (Use full screen to read) https://is.gd/gz47jQ
Registered Nurse in Nashville Tennessee COVID-19 vaccine victim https://is.gd/JaUbSm
Dødsfall hos sykehjemsbeboere etter koronavaksinering https://is.gd/W5LBC8
HSE NHPET Ireland finally admit that a COVID-19 virus has not been scientifically proven to exist https://is.gd/0rhIT2
Exposure to a 50 Hz electromagnetic field induces activation of the Epstein-Barr virus genome in latently infected human lymphoid cells https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9276003/
Evaluation of the 900 MHz Radiofrequency Radiation Effects on the Antimicrobial Susceptibility and Growth Rate of Klebsiella pneumoniae https://sites.kowsarpub.com/semj/articles/20490.html
Google { "has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity" https://is.gd/5IkGrn , "has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential" https://is.gd/pt2gIu }
Amazon USB key - Part 1 to 2 - CYM Adrenochrome https://is.gd/NMbJNG
Martial Arts and Peoples Council for the Protection of Children against government child abuse https://is.gd/g5WCgu
Dr Bodo Schiffmann reports that a third child has just died in Germany due to masks https://is.gd/RlMprU
New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination https://is.gd/ylDmrl
Vaccine Test Results. First results of vaccine investigations https://is.gd/jVxB1N
BBC dangerous organization https://is.gd/lrOHaf
BBC are a dangerous organization https://is.gd/bnioDD
BBC interview of Mark Steele - Fail in their fake BBC narrative on 5G corona https://is.gd/BjF1JC
Kate Shemirani arrested https://is.gd/EjNFu7
Mark Steele informs police of 5G in Glasgow Green & COVID-19 The Musical https://is.gd/HWgZHq
Voice for Victoria - Dave Oneegs check in & Queensland showing incredible support ! https://is.gd/HfsK2A
Mark Steele @ StandUpX Sheffield 5th September 2020 & Setting Sheffield police straight https://is.gd/se9xOr
Kate Shemirani and Kevin Corbett outside Downing Street 5th September 2020 (Audio normalized) 1 of 2 https://is.gd/VLtmre
How the police bully and harass Kate Shemirani in London & Unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted https://is.gd/g0yxbj
Do not send your children back to school, schools are no longer a safe place for children https://is.gd/kI1dSs
Schools returning in September with Mark Steele and Lee Garrett, 13th August 2020 https://is.gd/TEchXn
Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z
As of 19 March 2020, COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious diseases (HCID) in the UK. https://is.gd/gbBKn3
COVID-19 dictator coup attempt in and via Victoria Australia August 2020 https://is.gd/gqLNMo
5G step to genocide - Know their plan Know their weakness (Enhanced) https://is.gd/Fe70pv
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