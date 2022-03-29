What is Decoupling?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Abstract: Once the CCP decouples from the world economy, the Chinese people will be free from the CCP’s economic and spiritual slavery, and will be free to live a life of dignity and worth.