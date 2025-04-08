Johnny Cirucci on My Family Thinks I’m Crazy Podcast, Part II

Johnny Cirucci: Roman Catholic Corruption, Jesuit Anthony Fauci, and Infiltrating Eastern Empires - My Family Thinks I’m Crazy Podcast on Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6MswT2WefqDREH3BnhGAGd

Podcast Episode

19 March 2025

2 hr 40 min

Episode Description

Johnny Cirucci returns to revisit the secret history of the Jesuits and their insidious influence on various significant historical events, including the American and French Revolutions. Johnny elaborates on the Roman Catholic Church’s role in geopolitics, arguing that the Jesuits have deeply infiltrated multiple aspects of society, including education systems, religions like Tibetan Buddhism, and Foreign political movements. Johnny mentions the Jesuit influence over Anthony Fauci. The impacts of secret technology, the evolution of the education system, and the manipulation of scientific knowledge are dissected, revealing a sinister agenda aimed at consolidating control and stifling genuine enlightenment. The multi-generational nature of this agenda, propelled by spiritual and temporal powers, comes under scrutiny, urging listeners to reconsider traditional narratives and remain skeptical of mainstream historical accounts. Find more from Johnny here:

