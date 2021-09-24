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Refuting Hamilton and Webster on Standing Armies: Antifederalist Brutus No. 9
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90 views • September 24, 2021
In his 9th essay, Brutus continues his warning that standing armies are always “dangerous to the liberties of a people.” Here, he responds to criticisms of this position by Noah Webster and Alexander Hamilton.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: September 24, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: September 24, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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