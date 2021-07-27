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Graphene And Its Ability To Light Bulbs!!
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425 views • July 27, 2021
Oh boy, we now know who to turn to when the power goes off!! Sorry, that wasn't very nice I know. You probably wouldn't believe that this was possible unless you see it for yourself.
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