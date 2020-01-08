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The Bible and Science
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54 views • January 08, 2020
Is science the true god of the Bible? Many Christians seem to think so. Please note that in this video we're talking about cosmology and evolution, not empirical science and engineering.
Resources:
science against evolution http://scienceagainstevolution.info/
LXX Gen. 1 https://biblehub.com/interlinear/apostolic/genesis/1.htm
Job 38 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=job+38&version=NET
Joshua 10:12-14 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joshua+10%3A12-14&version=NET
Resources:
science against evolution http://scienceagainstevolution.info/
LXX Gen. 1 https://biblehub.com/interlinear/apostolic/genesis/1.htm
Job 38 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=job+38&version=NET
Joshua 10:12-14 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joshua+10%3A12-14&version=NET
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