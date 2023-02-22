Putin's Speech: Ukraine & Deep State

Putin speaks about the diabolical actions of the "Elites of the West", aka the Deep State and their effects on Ukraine, the world and Russia's plans to fight it.REPOST - "Putin's speech. Message to the Federal Assembly 2023"
https://youtu.be/gA9at7AhfDo
FULL SPEECH: https://rumble.com/v2aay62-putin-delivers-address-to-federal-assembly.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.