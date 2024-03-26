Create New Account
Decentralize.TV - Episode 37, March 25, 2024 – Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on the decentralization of regime power to achieve global peace and prosperity
See Larry Johnson’s website Sonar21.com. Larry Johnson reveals a blueprint for global peace and prosperity by deconstructing / decentralizing corrupt power structures that put too much power in the hands of too few (incompetent) people.


