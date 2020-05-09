© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Man Finds New 5G Mast and Dangerous High EMF Readings Near University of Edinburgh
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
59 views • May 09, 2020
A man does a test on his Acoustimeter of the readings from the new 5G mast that has been placed near Edinburgh University Halls of Residence. Why on earth after 80+ years have they suddenly decided NOW (2020) to spring up 5G masts which are harmful to human health- RIGHT NEXT to the halls of residence????????
They are retooling, recalibrating, and realigning the 5G weaponry in all the public places. If they claim another wave of 'virus' and people get ill in these places, it was caused by being radiated from these masts.
They are retooling, recalibrating, and realigning the 5G weaponry in all the public places. If they claim another wave of 'virus' and people get ill in these places, it was caused by being radiated from these masts.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.