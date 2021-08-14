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REFUSE THE DEATH JAB, AND MAKE THEM FIRE YOU! [2021-08-11] - DUNBIZZELL (VIDEO)
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450 views • August 14, 2021
REFUSE THE DEATH JAB & MAKE THEM FIRE YOU! [2021-08-11] - DUNBIZZELL (VIDEO)
Once you get a notice that your job is requiring a Covid Death Jab, simply start preparing for your termination. Don't refuse to work, don't quit your job, save any documents they give you ordering you to take it, and start looking for your next new job. Let your job know that you are willing and able to work, while at the same time deep dive into finding your next job, even if it requires you to relocate. There are about 18 states now that have already stated that mandatory vaxxes are unconstitutional, and that they will not be forcing them, or any other Covid protocols. Once they terminate you, then you and all your fellow Truthers have grounds for a class action lawsuit, and you are also able to draw unemployment benefits until you find that next job. The DEMONrats will likely create new "unlawful" mandates that state unvaxxed are not eligible for unemployment benefits, so keep that in mind. Only look at Red states, and stay out of the big Blue cities which are all infested with Libtard DEMONrats.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DinBizzell @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@dunbizzell?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Once you get a notice that your job is requiring a Covid Death Jab, simply start preparing for your termination. Don't refuse to work, don't quit your job, save any documents they give you ordering you to take it, and start looking for your next new job. Let your job know that you are willing and able to work, while at the same time deep dive into finding your next job, even if it requires you to relocate. There are about 18 states now that have already stated that mandatory vaxxes are unconstitutional, and that they will not be forcing them, or any other Covid protocols. Once they terminate you, then you and all your fellow Truthers have grounds for a class action lawsuit, and you are also able to draw unemployment benefits until you find that next job. The DEMONrats will likely create new "unlawful" mandates that state unvaxxed are not eligible for unemployment benefits, so keep that in mind. Only look at Red states, and stay out of the big Blue cities which are all infested with Libtard DEMONrats.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DinBizzell @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@dunbizzell?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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