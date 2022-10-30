https://gnews.org/articles/497995
Summary：10/29/2022 Jason Miller discusses Elon Musk's recent takeover of Twitter and free speech. Miller says that Musk’s talk of free speech is 'all lip service' until former President Trump is reinstated on Twitter.
