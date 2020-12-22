© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kevin J Johnston Shows How Canmore Alberta Is Shut Down And Suffering
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • December 22, 2020
We had to know of Canmore, Alberta was shut down and it is. The town is dead thanks to Premier Jason Kenny.
However, people in CANMORE have also bought into the idea that a virus could be in their town just as much as it could in Beijing. Do I really need to cover the GEOGRAPHIC impossibility of that?
www.FreedomReport.ca
However, people in CANMORE have also bought into the idea that a virus could be in their town just as much as it could in Beijing. Do I really need to cover the GEOGRAPHIC impossibility of that?
www.FreedomReport.ca
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.