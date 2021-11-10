-95% OF THE SEVERE PATIENTS ARE VACCINATED-. -85-90% OF THE HOSPITALIZATIONS ARE IN FULLY VACCINATED

THE mRNA "VACCINE" IS ALL ABOUT TRICKING YOUR OWN BODY INTO MANUFACTURING THE SPIKE PROTEIN.Dr. Byram Bridle, Associate Professor of Viral Immunology at the University of Guelph, received funding to develop a novel vaccine platform and is very much pro-vaccine. Nonetheless, he insists science must be properly performed and then followed carefully before entering into the public rollout of vaccines. Brindle, who stated the importance of sharing this new information openly, recently visited On Point with Alex Pierson and spoke at length on the “scary” situation facing humanity as the push to vaccinate the global population against SARS-CoV-2 gains momentum. He explained that, through cutting edge, peer-reviewed science, we’ve learned more about the many problems associated with spike proteins and COVID-19 vaccines:“The SARS-CoV-2 has a spike protein on its surface. We now know spike protein gets into circulation. We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen; we never knew it was a toxin. So by vaccinating people, we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin.”SARS-CoV-2—which has been shown to cross the blood-brain barrier in mice and cause many kinds of heart, blood vessel, and brain damage—has a spike protein on its surface, allowing the virus to infect our bodies. Likewise, research within the scientific community also reveals various cardiovascular and heart problems, bleeding, and clotting when studying the disease in humans. That same research also establishes that the spike protein alone is almost entirely responsible for damage to the cardiovascular system if circulating in the body.“The short answer—is absolutely not. It’s very disconcerting. The spike protein gets into the blood, circulates through the blood in individuals over several days post-vaccination. Once it gets in the blood, it accumulates in a number of tissues such as the spleen, the bone marrow, the liver, the adrenal glands. And of particular concern for me is it accumulates in the ovaries, in quite high concentrations.”“We have known for a long time that the spike protein is a pathogenic protein. It is a toxin that can cause damage in our body if it gets into circulation. Now, we have clear-cut evidence that the vaccines that make the cells in our deltoid muscles manufacture this protein, [we now know] the vaccine itself plus the protein gets into blood circulation. When in circulation, the spike protein can bind to the receptors that are on our platelets and the cells that line our blood vessels. When that happens, it can do one of two things: it can either cause platelets to clump, and that can lead to clotting—that’s exactly why we’ve been seeing clotting disorders associated with these vaccines. It can also lead to bleeding, and of course, the heart is involved, which is part of the cardiovascular system, so that is why we are seeing heart problems.”SO, WITHOUT ARGUMENT, THE "VACCINE" TRICKS YOUR BODY INTO MANUFACTURING THE SPIKE PROTEIN. AND THIS SPIKE PROTEIN IS TOXIC.HOW DIFFERENT RACES RESPOND TO THE SPIKE PROTEIN:The susceptibility of different populations to SARS-CoV-2 infection is not yet understood. Here, we combined ACE2 coding variants' analysis in different populations and computational chemistry calculations to probe the effects on SARS-CoV-2/ACE2 interaction. ACE2-K26R; which is most frequent in Ashkenazi Jewish population decreased the SARS-CoV-2/ACE2 electrostatic attraction. On the contrary, ACE2-I468V, R219C, K341R, D206G, G211R increased the electrostatic attraction; ordered by binding strength from weakest to strongest. The aforementioned variants are most frequent in East Asian, South Asian, African and African American, European, European and South Asian populations, respectively.SO, ASHENAZI JEWS' ACE2 RECEPTOR DECREASES THE ELECTROSTATIC ATTRACTON OF THE SPIKE PROTEIN (the spike protein binds to the ACE2 receptor). IN CONTRAST, NON-JEW ACE2 RECEPTORS HIGHLY ATTRACT THE SPIKE PROTEIN.THE DEATH-JAB VAXX CAUSES YOUR BODY TO MANUFACTURE A TOXIC SPIKE PROTEIN. BUT THIS PROTEIN ONLY BINDS TO THE ACE2 RECEPTORS IN NON-JEWS, WITH MAXIMUM BINDING IN EUROPEANS AND SOUTH ASIANS. IT DOES NOT BIND TO THE JEWISH ACE2 RECEPTOR.THE SPIKE PROTEIN IS TOXIC TO NON-JEWS BUT HARMLESS TO JEWS. IT CAUSES CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE, BLOOD CLOTS, STROKES, HEART DAMAGE, INCREASED BLOOD PRESSURE, AFFECTS WOUND HEALING, CAUSES INFLAMATION OF BLOOD VESSELS, ETC.STILL THINK THIS IS A COINCIDENCE?