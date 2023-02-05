A Christian Student's Survival Guide -- Part III

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An interview of Dr. Robert A. Morey by
Dr. Wayne Sedlak in Las Vegas, NV (Dec. 2018). Why are so-called
Christian teenagers leaving the faith when they enter college? Dr. Bob’s book
entitled “A Christian Student's Survival Guide” can be purchased at XulonPress: https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781609574246&HC_ISBN=9781545647431