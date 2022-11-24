All About The Coming 7-Year Time Of Jacob's Trouble, And A Whole Lot More-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-NOV 23 2022

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are not just looking at parts of the time of Jacob's trouble, highlights, or key events, no no. We are taking you from the very start of it in Revelation 6, to the moment it gets terribly and wonderfully resolved in Revelation 19. In the course of doing so, we will check it with Job, Jeremiah, Daniel, Isaiah, Zechariah, Amos, nearly all the apostles, and of course, the book of Revelation. The time of Jacob's trouble is a furious and delicate tapestry sprinkled over multiple millennia, and only the Holy Spirit, along a very generous dose of 2 Timothy 2:15 will allow us to navigate these murky and troublesome waters as we take our journey.



Be Forewarned!! There is danger around every corner, the age of Grace is done, and you will find yourself having to endure to the end if you want to be saved. You have to have faith, but you're only as good as your works, and the 'strong delusion' has saturated every molecule of air your breath and every drop of water you drink. Think you can make it? Come along with us on this very special episode of 'Rightly Dividing', and see how good you do in the time of Jacob's trouble!

