They're In A Mad Scramble
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

Plan B: Dems Are Rebuilding [Bidan]’s Coalition?

* That will be an epic failure.

* They will be outed for the 2020 big steal.

* The biggest Trump haters out there are admitting: this is going nowhere.

* They always planned on lawfare taking him down.

* That’s crumbling — and they’re in panic mode.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3467: Taking On The Election In 2024; Stopping Unvetted Immigration (16 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4jmsi5-episode-3467-taking-onthe-election-in-2024-stopping-unvetted-immigration.html

collusionelection riggingdonald trumpjoe bidenconspiracymagaelection interferencecoupinvasionmarxismsteve bannonpatriotismelection meddlingregime changeradicalismelection fraudlawfarecolor revolutionelection theftrigged electionelection integritystolen electionpuppet regimeblue stealbig steal

