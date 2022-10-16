Create New Account
Tesla Free Energy Light Bulb103 = SUPER-SIMPLE CopperWireWrappedBulb + 2 RingMagnets
Thank You SA Tech! How Does Tesla EM Energy Work? The magnetic field around/between a magnet(s) opens an electro-magnetic (EM) energy-window-electron-vortex from the atmospheric energy (orgone). Or the magnetic energy-window amplifies the energy flowing into the copper coil? The electron vortex concentrates in the attached/nearby copper coil. The electron vortex flows (is guided) along/around the copper wire to power the device?

EM Energy Device Analysis: How Many Magnets? How Many Copper Coils? 1.) Magnet strength & number of magnets? 2.) Copper coil location, amount, connection to device? 3.) type of device?

SA Tech www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpP7c-VN0x8

More at SA Tech Channel www.youtube.com/channel/UCgjZtM9fJmHLTCYMX0XwibA/videos



diy energy free energy tesla magnet em zero point free energy light bulb

