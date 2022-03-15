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American volunteer complains of mistreatment by Ukrainian forces!
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2175 views • March 15, 2022
“It’s a trap, they’re cutting up our passports and sending us to the front”.
American volunteer complains of mistreatment by Ukrainian forces - those he came to fight for - and claims losses suffered by foreign volunteers are being understated by Ukrainian authorities.
American volunteer complains of mistreatment by Ukrainian forces - those he came to fight for - and claims losses suffered by foreign volunteers are being understated by Ukrainian authorities.
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