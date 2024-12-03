BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE WORLD'S MONEY AND FINANCE SYSTEM 💲 IS SHIFTING THIS WEEK
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
133 views • 4 months ago

We are witnessing in real time the introduction of the new digital global dollar at the same time companies moving away from traditional finance and adopting Bitcoin as company reserve assets . Countries and cities are doing the same, all it seems at the same months. The massive event is December 04 when XRP / Ripple launches its RLUSD, what we would call a global reserve currency. IT HAS BEGUN !


Ripple Stable Coin https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/

XRP Tops $100B Market Cap as Ripple’s RLUSD Close to Approval https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2024/12/01/xrp-tops-100-b-market-cap-reaches-2018-levels-as-ripple-s-rlusd-close-to-approval

USDC vs USDT https://coincodex.com/article/22133/usdt-vs-usdc/

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=243z9m9TaYg

Keywords
bitcoinfinancexrpmulti pronged offensivedigital global dollar
