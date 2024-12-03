THE WORLD'S MONEY AND FINANCE SYSTEM 💲 IS SHIFTING THIS WEEK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are witnessing in real time the introduction of the new digital global dollar at the same time companies moving away from traditional finance and adopting Bitcoin as company reserve assets . Countries and cities are doing the same, all it seems at the same months. The massive event is December 04 when XRP / Ripple launches its RLUSD, what we would call a global reserve currency. IT HAS BEGUN !
Ripple Stable Coin https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/
XRP Tops $100B Market Cap as Ripple’s RLUSD Close to Approval https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2024/12/01/xrp-tops-100-b-market-cap-reaches-2018-levels-as-ripple-s-rlusd-close-to-approval
USDC vs USDT https://coincodex.com/article/22133/usdt-vs-usdc/
