Health Passports Are Here! Download Now...

At the start of the scamdemic people started to report on certificates of vaccination being part of the covid scam. This is no longer just talk it is now a reality and the IATA is rolling it out. This needs to be stopped the question is can we get enough to stop flying to stop it?Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the showIf you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreonhttps:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=truePlease feel free to email us as well atIf you want the audio only of the show find us hereCheck us out on Rumble as well!Find us on Odysee here!