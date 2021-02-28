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Health Passports Are Here! Download Now...
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111 views • February 28, 2021
At the start of the scamdemic people started to report on certificates of vaccination being part of the covid scam. This is no longer just talk it is now a reality and the IATA is rolling it out. This needs to be stopped the question is can we get enough to stop flying to stop it?
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https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/as-predicted-immunity-passports-are-no-longer-fantasy/
https://www.iata.org/globalassets/iata-travel-pass-presentation-240221.pdf
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/National-Strategy-for-the-COVID-19-Response-and-Pandemic-Preparedness.pdf
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/as-predicted-immunity-passports-are-no-longer-fantasy/
https://www.iata.org/globalassets/iata-travel-pass-presentation-240221.pdf
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/National-Strategy-for-the-COVID-19-Response-and-Pandemic-Preparedness.pdf
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