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Health Passports Are Here! Download Now...
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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111 views • February 28, 2021
At the start of the scamdemic people started to report on certificates of vaccination being part of the covid scam. This is no longer just talk it is now a reality and the IATA is rolling it out. This needs to be stopped the question is can we get enough to stop flying to stop it?
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https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/as-predicted-immunity-passports-are-no-longer-fantasy/

https://www.iata.org/globalassets/iata-travel-pass-presentation-240221.pdf

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/National-Strategy-for-the-COVID-19-Response-and-Pandemic-Preparedness.pdf
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scamdemiccovid passportswaking the futurecertificate of vaccination
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