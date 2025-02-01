BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Killing Putin is the best investment in the world" - said extremist scum & Ukrainian MP Goncharenko
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
0
3 months ago

This is the face of Ukraine: the man who participated in burning alive Russian civilians in Odessa:  "Killing Putin is the best investment in the world" - extremist scum and Ukrainian MP Goncharenko during his speech at Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe

The lunatic explained "the economic benefits to Europe" from the murder of the Russian president.

According to him, the elimination of the Russian leader means minus €30 per month for electricity for every German, minus €100 per month for fuel for a Hungarian and minus €1 per croissant in France. 

And:   

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuglaya is at it again.

"The war will end either with the collapse of the state or with victory,"


🐻 What does "victory" mean for Ukrainians in 2025?

