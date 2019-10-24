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Will Texas Gov SaveJames? Watch the Boy at 3 Years Old Talk About His Mother Pushing Him to Become a Girl
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6 views • October 24, 2019
Transgenderism is growing faster than you think and it’s being used to indoctrinate & confuse children in kindergarten. Texas Gov Abbott has said he will look into the case of a 7 year old whose mother wants him chemically castrated against the wishes of his father. He should watch this…
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