Believe nothing, question everything ~ call no man father or authority ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
19 followers
56 views • 10 months ago

In todays discussion I want to talk about exercising real critical thinking, and not believing the tell-lie-vision or mainstream media. Don't even watch the news off of google or youtube. I will also be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which will be episode 377.


References:

- George orwells 1984

  https://archive.org/details/GeorgeOrwells1984

- highwire episode 377

  https://rumble.com/v52qckx-episode-377-false-pandemics.html

- a brave new world

  https://archive.org/details/ost-english-brave_new_world_aldous_huxley

- alex jones against another attempt to shut him down. Proof of misinformation censorship.

  https://rumble.com/v527mup-emergency-broadcast-feds-fail-to-take-over-infowars-06.15.2024.html

- All they want you to here is lies. William casey disinformation program.

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- operation mocking bird (recruited journalist to make up lie stories to make government look good).

  https://allthatsinteresting.com/operation-mockingbird

- States Preparing Criminal Charges Against Big Pharma — FULL SHOW 61924

  https://rumble.com/v52xvyq-states-preparing-criminal-charges-against-big-pharma-full-show-61924.html

Keywords
vaccinesmaskfalsepandemicsocialdisinformationbirdwilliamprogramprojectmisinformationdistance19mockingcaseycovid
