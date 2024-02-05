ELON MUSK PSYOP EXPOSED! - Fake Truthers Promoting King Of Technocracy - Brainchips & Carbon Taxes

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!

HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE: https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the Elon Musk psyop which has managed to create a cult of so-called "truthers" and "freedom lovers" bowing at the feet of a technocrat. Elon Musk has called for carbon taxes, guaranteed basic income, making Twitter/X (a social media company) into a global digital bank which is the perfect storm for a carbon and social credit system rollout. Elon Musk is putting chips in people's brains under the guise of healing the sick while in reality connecting the human brain and its thoughts to a vast 5G network with satellites, digital bank accounts, social media, self driving cars and government surveillance. He's got Pentagon contracts, robots, self driving cars that can drive you to the gulag with bullet proof windows that you can't even shoot yourself out of. He supported injections, comparing them to "epi-pens." He echoes the agenda of the United Nations and The World Economic Forum daily. His grandfather created the Technate party, a political party promoting a global technocratic government. He says he's just following in the footsteps of his grandfather. Yet, THIS is the guy people see as an anti-establishment hero. The "Mainstream Alternative Media" (MAM) bows to this obvious limited hangout psyop because he occasionally trolls people online and gave them a "free speech" platform that continues to ban people for "hate speech" and has a WEF CEO who goes to congress asking for digital ID verification on social media. In what reality can such a character be seen as "anti-establishment?" In this video, we do a comprehensive 47 minute breakdown of the truth behind the psyop and how it connects to the global agenda.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE: https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW! https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/





GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE: https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE: http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN: https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL: https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Find us on Vigilante TV HERE: https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1

FIND US on Rokfin HERE: https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on Gettr HERE: https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE: https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE: https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE: https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here: https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE: https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here: https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here: https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive! https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS: 18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media 2023





Alex Jones is now hosting exclusive content on Mug Club! Go to JonesCrowder.com and get one month FREE when you sign up!

Our Christmas In August sale is NOW LIVE! Get DOUBLE Patriot Points and up to 60% OFF our hottest items while you can!

It’s BACK! Get $10 off Silver Bullet Colloidal Silver that’s returned to the Infowars Store by popular demand!

Our fan-favorite drink mix Vitamin Mineral Fusion is back at 40% off! This advanced multivitamin formula is more delicious than ever before!

Brain Force Ultra is now HALF OFF! Experience the next level in high-powered energy nootropics that’s loaded with proprietary super ingredients while you still can!

Ultimate Bone Broth Plus is now 40% off! Get it today





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media



