Abundant Health 05 Proper Diet Part A Barbara O'Neill

The year 2005. Providing a rundown on how to balance acid and alkaline forming foods, Barbara also gives insights on how dietary habits contribute to widespread diseases like diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.
Subjects include: Cholesterol, acidity, breathing, kidneys, calcium, oxalic acid, the nightshade family, almonds, brazil nuts, selenium, buckwheat, nuts and seeds, hard and soft cheeses, colon function . . .
