The resurrection of Jesus is the proof He defeated death!!!!

He IS the way, THE truth and the LIFE, no one comes to the Father than through Him.

We live in Satan's kingdom and you should NOT conform to this world but be transformed inwardly by the Holy Spirit.

Not all who say Lord Lord shall enter the Kingdom of Heaven for if the Father never knew you on an intimate level, He will say "depart from me! I never knew you!" So don't count on a deathbed repentance, time is NOW.

Also speak up against evil. Correct your brothers and sisters.

For the love of Life come to Christ 🙏❤💯