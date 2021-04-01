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First Time Cs Go Player Video - MYSTORY Nr13
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10 views • April 01, 2021
First Time Cs Go Player Video - MYSTORY Nr13
Counter Strike Global Offensive Gameplay
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
I tried the classic game Counter Strike Global Offensive.
A new free game gameplay.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#csgo, #firstgameplay, #noob
#freefpsgame, #sourceengine, #video, #gaming
#gameplay, #counterstrike
_______________ Counter Strike Global Offensive _______________
Exploring Some Exodus And Destiny
0:00 - COUNTERSTRIKE
Hello World!
In this blog post and video I tried the legendary free source engine game Counter Strike Global Offensive the first time properly.
I mean that I did try it before but I never really tried to go pro…
Which is a joke because I am far from being professional.
1:00 - GLOBALOFFENSIVE
In fact this whole post and gameplay revolves around my first steps in this game and my attempts to not fail.
I also want to mention that I would be glad for some feedback and if you could tell me what you want me to play else.
10:00 - SOURCEENGINE
The game was of course made with the epic Source Engine.
In some modes people get the chance to jump high like on the Moon which I think is simply more epic than not jumping for reasons I cannot further explain.
20:00 - GAMEPLAY
I personally like the fact that Counter Strike has a Battle Royale mode that I will for sure also try if I find some other players.
However in this gameplay I tried some normal modes and training with Bots and the training mission.
30:00 - GAMING
In fact this was my first longer gameplay of Cs Go in 2020 and I must say that it was actually amazingly fun.
For some reasons it seems that people are not evil against noobs.
35:00 - VIDEO
If you like the blog post and the video I always like to get feedback and comments and everything that is nice to have.
I hope you have a great or amazing day or week!
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section
This is a compact list of my default text and stuff!
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
ATMODEPTH
gaming, fun, creative
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
Counter Strike Global Offensive Gameplay
Hello World, Hello Viewers!
I tried the classic game Counter Strike Global Offensive.
A new free game gameplay.
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/MYSTORY-LABEL
#csgo, #firstgameplay, #noob
#freefpsgame, #sourceengine, #video, #gaming
#gameplay, #counterstrike
_______________ Counter Strike Global Offensive _______________
Exploring Some Exodus And Destiny
0:00 - COUNTERSTRIKE
Hello World!
In this blog post and video I tried the legendary free source engine game Counter Strike Global Offensive the first time properly.
I mean that I did try it before but I never really tried to go pro…
Which is a joke because I am far from being professional.
1:00 - GLOBALOFFENSIVE
In fact this whole post and gameplay revolves around my first steps in this game and my attempts to not fail.
I also want to mention that I would be glad for some feedback and if you could tell me what you want me to play else.
10:00 - SOURCEENGINE
The game was of course made with the epic Source Engine.
In some modes people get the chance to jump high like on the Moon which I think is simply more epic than not jumping for reasons I cannot further explain.
20:00 - GAMEPLAY
I personally like the fact that Counter Strike has a Battle Royale mode that I will for sure also try if I find some other players.
However in this gameplay I tried some normal modes and training with Bots and the training mission.
30:00 - GAMING
In fact this was my first longer gameplay of Cs Go in 2020 and I must say that it was actually amazingly fun.
For some reasons it seems that people are not evil against noobs.
35:00 - VIDEO
If you like the blog post and the video I always like to get feedback and comments and everything that is nice to have.
I hope you have a great or amazing day or week!
Yours Sincerely,
ATMODEPTH
X - About Section
This is a compact list of my default text and stuff!
All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/products.html
All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)
https://atmodepth.blogspot.com/p/merch.html
Signature:
ATMODEPTH
gaming, fun, creative
http://bit.ly/FOLLOW-SOCIAL
https://bit.ly/CHANNEL-PLAYLIST
https://bit.ly/BLOG-LABEL
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