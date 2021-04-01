First Time Cs Go Player Video - MYSTORY Nr13

First Time Cs Go Player Video - MYSTORY Nr13Counter Strike Global Offensive GameplayHello World, Hello Viewers!I tried the classic game Counter Strike Global Offensive.A new free game gameplay.#csgo, #firstgameplay, #noob#freefpsgame, #sourceengine, #video, #gaming#gameplay, #counterstrike_______________ Counter Strike Global Offensive _______________Exploring Some Exodus And Destiny0:00 - COUNTERSTRIKEHello World!In this blog post and video I tried the legendary free source engine game Counter Strike Global Offensive the first time properly.I mean that I did try it before but I never really tried to go pro…Which is a joke because I am far from being professional.1:00 - GLOBALOFFENSIVEIn fact this whole post and gameplay revolves around my first steps in this game and my attempts to not fail.I also want to mention that I would be glad for some feedback and if you could tell me what you want me to play else.10:00 - SOURCEENGINEThe game was of course made with the epic Source Engine.In some modes people get the chance to jump high like on the Moon which I think is simply more epic than not jumping for reasons I cannot further explain.20:00 - GAMEPLAYI personally like the fact that Counter Strike has a Battle Royale mode that I will for sure also try if I find some other players.However in this gameplay I tried some normal modes and training with Bots and the training mission.30:00 - GAMINGIn fact this was my first longer gameplay of Cs Go in 2020 and I must say that it was actually amazingly fun.For some reasons it seems that people are not evil against noobs.35:00 - VIDEOIf you like the blog post and the video I always like to get feedback and comments and everything that is nice to have.I hope you have a great or amazing day or week!Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About SectionThis is a compact list of my default text and stuff!All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:ATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creative