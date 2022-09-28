⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 28, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 28, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Massive fire attack launched at the provisional bases of 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Dvurechnaya, Kondrashovka and Petrovka (Kharkov region) has resulted in the elimination of over 150 servicemen and 12 units of armoured equipment.





💥 High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces near Kharkov has resulted in the neutralisation of the manufacturing workshops at an armoured vehicle plant that storaged over 90 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles for the AFU.





◽️ Unsuccessful offensive of Ukrainian group of forces launched towards Krasny Liman has resulted in causing casualties of over 70 servicemen, 4 tanks, 6 infantry combat vehicles and 3 armoured vehicles from 66th and 93rd mechanised brigades of the AFU.





💥 Attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the provisional bases of Chayka tactical group from 36th Marines' Brigade of the AFU in Khortitsa island, as well as of 56th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Zaporozhye.





◽️ Over 100 servicemen and 20 units of military equipment have been eliminated.





💥 High-precision attack launched at the vehicle reparation point located at EnergoMekhKomplekt plant has resulted in the destruction of 10 field artillery guns, including 2 U.S.-manufactured M-777 howitzers, 4 launching ramps of Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems and 15 motor vehicles.





💥 Massive fire attack has resulted in the neutralisation of the provisional bases of 28th Mechanised and 59th Mechanised Infantry brigades of the AFU, as well as of a unit of foreign mercenaries.





◽️ Over 90 servicemen and militants, as well as 18 units of military equipment have been eliminated.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 5 AFU command posts near Peremoga (Kharkov region), Slavyansk, Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novonikolayevka, Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), as well as of 75 artillery units, 167 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ 4 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Kolomiytsevo (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Prilimanskoye (Odessa region).





◽️ 1 radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system has been destroyed near Vesyoloye (Nikolayev region).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Gusarovka (Kharkov region).





💥 Russian air defence facilities have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Belogorovka, Gorlovka, Maryinka (Donetsk People's Republic), Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region) and Yevgenovka (Nikolayev region).





◽️ 2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been intercepted near Kazachya Lopan (Kharkov region) and Bolshiye Kopani (Kherson region).





◽️ Moreover, 7 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems have been destroyed in air near Donetsk, Bryanka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Kakhovka and Vesyoloye (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 305 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,099 unmanned aerial vehicles, 377 air defence missile systems, 5,143 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 851 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,433 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,963 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.