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Why Do You Call Jesus, ‘Lord, Lord,’ and Do Not Do What He Says?
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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“Why do you call me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ and do not do what I say? Luke 6:46
“Make every effort to enter through the narrow door, because many, I tell you, will try to enter and will not be able to. Once the owner of the house gets up and closes the door, you will stand outside knocking and pleading, ‘Sir, open the door for us.’

“But he will answer, ‘I don’t know you or where you come from.’
“Then you will say, ‘We ate and drank with you, and you taught in our streets.’
“But he will reply, ‘I don’t know you or where you come from. Away from me, all you evildoers!’ - Luke 13:24-27
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