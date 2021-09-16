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Cellular & Molecular Biologist Dr. Christine Parks On COVID & The Shots: This Is Fraud, Not Science
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196 views • September 16, 2021
Cellular and molecular biologist Dr. Christine Parks recently gave testimony on Michigan House Bill 4471. Her testimony went viral and I invited Dr. Parks on The Sons of Liberty to discuss the current plandemic taking place regarding COVID. Without hesitation, Dr. Parks believes that what is taking place is more of a narrative than a science. In fact, she believes there is a coverup going on concerning the "virus" and the shots being given and believes it is dangerous. Listen to this interview to find out why PhD's are among the "most vaccine hesitant."
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cellular-molecular-biologist-dr-christine-parks-on-covid-the-shots-this-is-fraud-not-science-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/cellular-molecular-biologist-dr-christine-parks-on-covid-the-shots-this-is-fraud-not-science-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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