How to Save Tomato Seeds

Saving seeds is a great way to preserve a variety of a plant that grew well in your garden. It also ensures you are guaranteed seeds for the next time you plant, especially if you are growing a popular plant or vegetable that often sells out of seeds in stores.

So, when is the right time to harvest tomato seeds?

Just like any other vegetable, tomatoes should be pretty ripe before you harvest their seeds. Best practice is to leave the tomato on the vine slightly longer than when you would pick them for consumption. This allows the seeds inside to mature a bit longer.

Tomatoes are tricky and need to be treated with care. Their seeds have a slimy gel surrounding them, which inhibits germination. The fermentation process protects them from getting moldy and keeps the seed viable.

Step 1: Slice tomato in half, squeeze out the seeds & pulp into a jar. Cover with cheesecloth or towel

Step 2: Place the jar in a warm place (like on top of your fridge) and let it sit for 24-36 hours. You’ll know it’s ready when the inside contents are bubbling (meaning its fermented)

Step 3: Once fermented, fill the jar almost all the way with water. Place the lid on and shake (this will separate the seed from the pulp and any other coating the seed has)

Step 4: Remove any floating seeds (those aren’t viable), then place the jar with a loosely covered lid for about 24-36 hours

Step 5: Once the 24-36 hours have passed, remove any floating seeds and floaties. Remove enough liquid to leave about an inch and then fill up again with clean water almost to the top. Place the lid on and shake. Remove floating seeds and debris

Step 6: Repeat steps 3-5 until water runs clear and there are no more floaties. This can take up to a week

Step 7: Drain seeds and let dry to remove as much water and moisture as possible. (mesh netting works great)

Step 8: Once dried, they can be stored in an envelope or a jar



