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Vaccine Creates Dangerous Spike Protein That Lasts In The Body Says Dr. Peter McCullough
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144 views • November 08, 2021
The dangerous spike protein goes to vital organs and lasts at least 15 months or more. If you get booster shots, it may last forever. We must consider if this could be a bio weapon.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Dr. Peter McCullough Issues Emergency Warning: Vaccine Created Spike Protein is Deadly in the Human Body
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319
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