The Kiev government is taking away people's faith ⛪️ Infodefense. - 011123
Published 19 hours ago

Pavel Lebed, a vicar of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra (also known as the Kiеv Monastery of the Caves), addressed to the leadership of Ukraine.

He said that the Orthodox Church is beyond politics and economics, and by going against it, the Ukrainian government is taking away people's last faith and hope.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

