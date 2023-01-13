The Kiev government is taking away people's faith ⛪️ Infodefense. - 011123

The Kiev government is taking away people's faith ⛪️
Pavel Lebed, a vicar of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra (also known as the Kiеv Monastery of the Caves), addressed to the leadership of Ukraine.
He said that the Orthodox Church is beyond politics and economics, and by going against it, the Ukrainian government is taking away people's last faith and hope.
