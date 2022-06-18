Montana hit by severe flooding

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RT.
Houses and power lines have been damaged by floodwaters the state of Montana, in and around Yellowstone National Park. Several people were left stranded as roads and bridges were knocked out by torrential rains. The flooding has led to the indefinite closure of Yellowstone, just as the summer tourist season was getting going.
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