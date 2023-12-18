The Blob - The Intel Community Has Run Amunck - James Howard Kunstler

James Howard Kunstler shares with John Petersen insightful commentary about the current state of the country.



We're seeing a group psychosis in favor of a totalitarian takeover of our society, with the bureaucratic state (the Blob) and further "blobbery" emanating from the intel community, working to destroy the foundations of a democratic republic.



