(24.) Super Soldier Talk - Harry the Bigfoot - Jimmy Paine & Jessica Jones

Today, Jimmy Paine will share his experience as a member of the Oregon Bigfoot Society and how he befriended a couple who adopted a Bigfoot—an incredible story that inspired the movie Harry and the Hendersons. Also joining us is cryptid huntress Jessica Jones, who will provide her expert insight on the subject.





Jimmy claims to have served aboard a starship known as the Enterprise, a Vulcan-built starship crafted in the 1960s. His experiences aboard this ship are said to have inspired elements of the 1989 film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, in the search for God.





As a Super Soldier, Jimmy Paine, known as "Captain Dallas," for his distinguished service within the secret space program, spanning from 1959 to 1996. Over these years, Dallas undertook numerous highly classified missions, serving as a shuttlecraft pilot for the Tall White warriors at the legendary Area 51 and venturing into uncharted territories of time travel alongside the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. His work also included service with the Weyland Corporation, where he encountered a xenomorph on LV-426, the real-life inspiration for the infamous creature in Aliens.





Dallas’s career took him across planets and moons, from Mars to Titan and Earth’s own Moon. On Mars in 1974, he and Duncan O’finoian came upon the enigmatic broken statue of a colossal humanoid face, a haunting reminder of civilizations past. During another mission, he encountered the so-called "Tommy Knockers," formidable muscular Tall Greys lurking in Martian caves.





On Titan, Dallas served at an extensive underground base, where he faced a creature ominously referred to as “IT”—a monster reminiscent of the Montauk experiments, a fierce Bigfoot-like being that grew stronger with each attack.





Dallas’s achievements also extend to covert missions from Vandenberg Air Force Base, including the legendary Apollo 20 mission. Accompanied by William Rutledge, he encountered EB Mona Lisa, an Oriental-featured humanoid, a testament to the truth behind the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube, which he asserts is genuine.





Jessica Jones is a paranormal investigator and remote viewer based in northwest Georgia. She is an active field researcher and member of Enigma Research Group (ERG), Anomalous Studies and Observation Group (ASOG), and North Georgia Cryptid Researchers (NGCR). All are action-oriented research groups which conduct field research associated with all things paranormal, particularly Bigfoot. These groups have obtained ground-breaking evidence at several paranormal hot-spot hubs in the southeastern United States, comparable to the infamous Skinwalker Ranch. What sets her team apart from other groups is they are all trained in remote viewing (RV). In addition to utilizing RV in the research field, Jessica assists in missing persons/cold cases. She has presented her field research at Disclosure conferences and is often interviewed on podcasts and radio shows across the globe.





She can be contacted at https://thecryptidhuntress.com/

Email: [email protected]

Original Record Date: April 1, 2025





