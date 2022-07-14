NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 07/14/2022

Coronavirus is back with another vairant of a variant, and what the DOH is not telling you...is that it isn't as dangerous as any of the other variants. It is more contagious, but science knows that, and it is less dangerous, science also knows this..but they are telling us that. They are thinking of making us do the masking thing even though it never worked before, and won't this time either. Control of us is all they want and COVID is their best way of getting that control. Dont let them.