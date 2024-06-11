© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole on Unsettled Covid-19 Crimes
152 views • 10 months ago
„Raise your voice against tyranny“. Dr. Ryan Cole is a US-doctor and pathologist who has been a solid opposing voice to the experimental Covid injection campaign. Listen to his matter-of-fact but also empowering message he has in this interview. Share!
More coverage from the freedom rally in Geneva: https://www.kla.tv/GenevaProject2024-en
