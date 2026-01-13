War Plan Red

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Last Time The Military Knew Our Real Enemy
* There was a time when the U.S. military knew exactly who the real enemy was: Britain.
* President Trump is reviving that clarity.
* From Greenland to cartels, he is dismantling 80 years of imperial control over American policy.
Promethean Updates (12 January 2026)
