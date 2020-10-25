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Perceptions, Trends and Advice: Cannabis Business Minds
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3 views • October 25, 2020
On Cannabis Business Minds, Simone Cimiluca-Radzins interviews today's most successful Cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals. Each episode of Cannabis Business Minds will provide you valuable tips and insight from industry leaders that you can apply to your own business or career.
The road to entrepreneurship is a long, windy, and oftentimes scary road, but it doesn't have to be! Roadmap to Success is Simone's other platform, a vehicle through which entrepreneurs working in all industries (special shout out to cannabis, CBD, and emerging industries) to help other entrepreneurs in the most important areas of their business, financial freedom, and personal growth.
------------ Contents of this video -----------
00:00 - Intro
04:30 - Corp. Job to Cannabis
06:37 - perception changes
10:44 - cannabis consulting needs
12:16 - WA State Cannabis Trends
19:20 - Purchasing Preferences
23:50 - Importance of CFOs & CPAs
25:15 - Why do some businesses fail?
26:45 - Is it time to invest in the market?
29:00 - How do businesses get sales?
31:20 - cannabis eCommerce
41:00 - budget deficits & legalization
44:00 - advice how to survive
47:10 - how to get into the industry
48:05 - financial accountability
48:46 - What drives me?
50:40 - 2030 & beyond
53:29 - How to develop a consistent message
24:50 - "Sin Stocks"
GUEST:
Simone Cimiluca-Radzins of Kalogia.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/simonecr/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/roadmap2success
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 560 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
The road to entrepreneurship is a long, windy, and oftentimes scary road, but it doesn't have to be! Roadmap to Success is Simone's other platform, a vehicle through which entrepreneurs working in all industries (special shout out to cannabis, CBD, and emerging industries) to help other entrepreneurs in the most important areas of their business, financial freedom, and personal growth.
------------ Contents of this video -----------
00:00 - Intro
04:30 - Corp. Job to Cannabis
06:37 - perception changes
10:44 - cannabis consulting needs
12:16 - WA State Cannabis Trends
19:20 - Purchasing Preferences
23:50 - Importance of CFOs & CPAs
25:15 - Why do some businesses fail?
26:45 - Is it time to invest in the market?
29:00 - How do businesses get sales?
31:20 - cannabis eCommerce
41:00 - budget deficits & legalization
44:00 - advice how to survive
47:10 - how to get into the industry
48:05 - financial accountability
48:46 - What drives me?
50:40 - 2030 & beyond
53:29 - How to develop a consistent message
24:50 - "Sin Stocks"
GUEST:
Simone Cimiluca-Radzins of Kalogia.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/simonecr/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/roadmap2success
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 560 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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