Perceptions, Trends and Advice: Cannabis Business Minds

On Cannabis Business Minds, Simone Cimiluca-Radzins interviews today's most successful Cannabis entrepreneurs and professionals. Each episode of Cannabis Business Minds will provide you valuable tips and insight from industry leaders that you can apply to your own business or career.The road to entrepreneurship is a long, windy, and oftentimes scary road, but it doesn't have to be! Roadmap to Success is Simone's other platform, a vehicle through which entrepreneurs working in all industries (special shout out to cannabis, CBD, and emerging industries) to help other entrepreneurs in the most important areas of their business, financial freedom, and personal growth.------------ Contents of this video -----------00:00 - Intro04:30 - Corp. Job to Cannabis06:37 - perception changes10:44 - cannabis consulting needs12:16 - WA State Cannabis Trends19:20 - Purchasing Preferences23:50 - Importance of CFOs & CPAs25:15 - Why do some businesses fail?26:45 - Is it time to invest in the market?29:00 - How do businesses get sales?31:20 - cannabis eCommerce41:00 - budget deficits & legalization44:00 - advice how to survive47:10 - how to get into the industry48:05 - financial accountability48:46 - What drives me?50:40 - 2030 & beyond53:29 - How to develop a consistent message24:50 - "Sin Stocks"GUEST:Simone Cimiluca-Radzins of Kalogia.comHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 560 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.