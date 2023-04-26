RealNewsChannel.com





The main character in Frank Herbert’s Dune uses a mantra to overcome his fears:





"Fear is the mind-killer. Fear is the little-death that brings total obliteration. I will face my fear. I will permit it to pass over me and through me. And when it has gone past me I will turn to see fear's path. Where the fear has gone there will be nothing. Only I will remain."





And from the book of Psalms;





“Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”





Fear is natural, but to dwell there only breeds despair. The power of our free will is most pertinent in the mind where we have sway over our thoughts, focus, and decisions.





Staying positive isn’t just for restorative retreats on the beach. It’s the solution to every problem we face.





Even under the highest stress, the military is trained to maintain Esprit de Corps at all levels. A common spirit of a group inspiring enthusiasm, devotion, and honor for that group.





Positive feelings prevail in every endeavor. Even in battle.





Artificial Intelligence seems to understand this as well. In Clif High’s recent Shadow Wars..., A.I. program, Chat GPT, was prompted to help develop a story about a world that has been ruled for thousands of years by a non-human species that hides in the shadows and uses media, government, and education to brainwash the masses and control them with fear.





Chat GPT was asked:





What strategies and tactics could the awake humans employ to defeat the enemy and awaken humanity?





The A.I. program said that;





Ultimately, the key to unlocking the trapped minds of the normal humans will be to appeal to their innate desires for freedom, autonomy, truth, and transparency.





It recommended that the awake humans should expose the truth, mobilize the masses, and build alternative institutions that serve these values of individual freedom.





“Be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid and do not panic before them. For





the Lord your God will personally go ahead of you. He will neither fail you nor





abandon you.” –Deuteronomy 31:6





Extended Report

https://www.realnewschannel.com/fear-is-the-mind-killer-if-we-let-it-be/





Source Link:

https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=64490ca5e8e6717e5e6bd925





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.