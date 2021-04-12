RACIST HOSPITAL WILL PRIORITIZE WHITE PATIENTS LAST

Liberal Boston Hospital to Set Up Preferential Treatment Based on Race, Whites Last – Want to Make This a National PolicyA Boston hospital is set to offer preferential care to patients based on race. The proposed “pilot initiative” uses a “reparations framework” that focuses on “Black and Latinx patients and community members” and prioritizes their care.The authors of the program insist that the Boston initiative be a “replicable pilot program” to be launched in hospitals across the country.Brigham and Women’s Hospital hospital says it will offer “preferential care based on race” and “race-explicit interventions” in an attempt to engage in an “antiracist agenda for medicine” based on critical race theory.A Boston Review article titled “An Antiracist Agenda for Medicine” lays out a plan from Brigham and Women’s Hospital that implements a “reparations framework” for distributing medical resources in order to “comprehensively confront structural racism.”“Together with a coalition of fellow practitioners and hospital leaders, we have developed what we hope will be a replicable pilot program for direct redress of many racial health care inequities,” Harvard Medical School instructors Bram Wispelwey and Michelle Morse wrote in the article.Dr. Bram Wispelwey, and Dr. Michelle Morse, both of whom teach at Harvard Medical School, have called for the allocation of medical resources to be done on the basis of race.So now the left is actively pushing racist policies to punish white Americans.These people are sick.