https://gnews.org/post/p1pmvcf60
09/25/2022 Senator Rand Paul: There’s no real reason to have gain-of-function research. There are millions of different ways that a virus can combine. And it is remote for the laboratory to guess which of the millions are going to come out of nature. This kind of experiment should be very significantly guarded by protocols and or controls
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.