Senator Rand Paul: There’s No Real Reason To Have Gain-of-Function Research
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
https://gnews.org/post/p1pmvcf60

09/25/2022 Senator Rand Paul: There’s no real reason to have gain-of-function research. There are millions of different ways that a virus can combine. And it is remote for the laboratory to guess which of the millions are going to come out of nature. This kind of experiment should be very significantly guarded by protocols and or controls

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
