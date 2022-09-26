© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1pmvcf60
09/25/2022 Senator Rand Paul: There’s no real reason to have gain-of-function research. There are millions of different ways that a virus can combine. And it is remote for the laboratory to guess which of the millions are going to come out of nature. This kind of experiment should be very significantly guarded by protocols and or controls