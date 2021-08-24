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Stinchfield: Simply "disgraceful" that holy warriors are telling U.S. what to do
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270 views • August 24, 2021
Grant Stinchfield: It's "disgraceful" that 'holy warriors' have given the United States an end of August 'deadline,' mock U.S. soldiers, and that because of the Afghanistan mess, enemies are watching, and laughing. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
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