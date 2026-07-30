THE POSITIVE EBS: How the Emergency Alert Will Wake the World





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7d7ga6-the-45-47-revelation-derek-johnson-on-declassification-peads-and-the-end-of.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





They've used national emergencies as a smokescreen for decades. Now President Trump is using them to enforce the law. And when the EBS finally hits every phone and every TV, it won't be doomsday. It will be disclosure—positive, undeniable, and impossible to dismiss as AI.





In this strategic briefing, Derek Johnson lays out the legal architecture behind the operation. Executive Order 13848 is the key. The National Guard is operating on analog, not digital, tracking every vote and every hacking attempt in real time. The Iranian operation? Not a war. It's a 47-year national emergency signed by Jimmy Carter that Congress has continued every year. Trump is simply using it—and winning.





Johnson reveals why the EBS will be the ultimate tool for the Great Awakening. Not as a disaster alert, but as a positive announcement—perhaps featuring Obama himself, confirming cooperation with Trump in a moment that no one can deny. Because the target audience won't read the laws. They won't study the executive orders. They won't believe any single source. But if every phone in America goes off simultaneously, with the same message? That, they cannot ignore.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.