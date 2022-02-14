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Angels Are Here!
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46 views • February 14, 2022
Hi! I'm Michele Rene. The Angel Communion Workshop by Mission Ascension is an overarching system for developing a direct line of communication with Holy Angels and Holy Archangels.
This interactive, hands-on workshop contains every detail that you need, to receive personalized assistance and teachings from the Angelics.
I've organized the system and I provide actual demonstrations of invoking Holy Angels and Holy Archangels, so you can too!
It's an honor to be your sister on this journey. I'm sending you Angel love and bright blessings!
LINK TO ANGEL COMMUNION WORKSHOP:
https://missionascension.com/funnel-1...
LINK TO ANGELIC TALISMANS WORKSHOP:
https://missionascension.com/funnel-2...
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP https://www.facebook.com/groups/missi...
SIGN UP FOR A FREE QUANTUM HEALING!
Check out our interactive workshops!
Official Website: http://missionascension.com
Support via Donation:
https://tinyurl.com/3zm6puh5
CashApp $magicnn
Where to find Us:
Please share, like and subscribe!
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/drv3fadw
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Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/yjedfhn6
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/m4apxzm2
Dogecoin: DDVkV2QJMV28kaSCcFhgmFMDrpLWkJ8ENq
ETH: 0x2DaB09B15e8903c37E0118ef38b7062dF0c9976a
This interactive, hands-on workshop contains every detail that you need, to receive personalized assistance and teachings from the Angelics.
I've organized the system and I provide actual demonstrations of invoking Holy Angels and Holy Archangels, so you can too!
It's an honor to be your sister on this journey. I'm sending you Angel love and bright blessings!
LINK TO ANGEL COMMUNION WORKSHOP:
https://missionascension.com/funnel-1...
LINK TO ANGELIC TALISMANS WORKSHOP:
https://missionascension.com/funnel-2...
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP https://www.facebook.com/groups/missi...
SIGN UP FOR A FREE QUANTUM HEALING!
Check out our interactive workshops!
Official Website: http://missionascension.com
Support via Donation:
https://tinyurl.com/3zm6puh5
CashApp $magicnn
Where to find Us:
Please share, like and subscribe!
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/drv3fadw
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/6rvvk63w
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yd6wzjw5
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/34f3yhah
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/yjedfhn6
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/m4apxzm2
Dogecoin: DDVkV2QJMV28kaSCcFhgmFMDrpLWkJ8ENq
ETH: 0x2DaB09B15e8903c37E0118ef38b7062dF0c9976a
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