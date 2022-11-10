Create New Account
No Amnesty for COVID Dictators!
Laura Ingraham sounds off in her 'Ingraham Angle' commentary on the article by  Emily Oster, writing for The Atlantic, a left-wing globalist propaganda mouthpiece, and her assertion that we should just forgive all of the so-called 'experts' on the COVID narrative and 'let bygones be bygones'. No! No amnesty! Hold them all accountable!

