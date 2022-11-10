No Amnesty for COVID Dictators!

Laura Ingraham sounds off in her 'Ingraham Angle' commentary on the article by Emily Oster, writing for The Atlantic, a left-wing globalist propaganda mouthpiece, and her assertion that we should just forgive all of the so-called 'experts' on the COVID narrative and 'let bygones be bygones'. No! No amnesty! Hold them all accountable!
See also: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.