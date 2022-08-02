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8/1/2022 Miles Guo: Pelosi will fly from the US military base in Malaysia to Taiwan and will be awarded a medal by President Tsai Ing-wen. What do these two events mean? After Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, other political leaders of the US, Japan, and Europe will also want to visit Taiwan, won't they?