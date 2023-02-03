The Pentagon Just Gave The Most Terrifying Press Conference EVER - Who Is Running America?

BENNY JOHNSON | Chinese Spy BalloonThe Pentagon Just Gave The Most Terrifying Press Conference EVER - Who Is Running America?

As a Chinese Spy Balloon has been hovering over the United States for DAYS - The Biden administration continues to do nothing about it and they don't intend to. This is seriously what our Pentagon told reporters today.

Can you imagine how angry the active military personnel feel about the top brass in government. 👀



AMERICAN NATIONAL SECURITY HAS BEEN BREACHED AND THEY ARE OKAY WITH IT. ACTION IS NEXT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYViBEqgiG4



