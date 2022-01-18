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What You May Not Have Known About Noah's Ark
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145 views • January 18, 2022
The Great Flood during Noah resulted from God's decision to destroy mankind because of their wickedness. Noah, his family, and every pair of animals on earth were saved from the flood due to their righteousness. God told Noah to build a great boat called the Ark that would protect them from the engulfing flood waters. It took Noah up to 75 years to construct the Ark. His neighbors and friends ridiculed him because there had never been any sea on which the Ark was built on. Once in the Ark it rained 40-days which created massive water amounts that reached to the mountain peaks. All the other people on earth were drowned. When the rains stopped and the water receded, Noah and his family came out of the Ark to dry land. They replenished the earth with God's promise never to destroy mankind again with flood waters.
Keywords
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